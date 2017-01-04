Pirates on point against Panthers

By MOSES KOTRO in Banz

HIGHWAY Pirates won the Dangkarapka Nines tournament over the New Year in North Waghi, Jiwaka.

The Pirates beat the Point Panthers 12-8 to claim the Dangkarapka Shield as well as a cash prize sponsored by local MP and Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok.

The tournament which was organised by former Port Moresby Vipers and Hela Wigmen representative Tobi Kopi, saw young men from the Dange and Tsenglap tribes playing at Tupa village, Banz.

Representatives from the Ipatas Cup, Hela Wigmen and TNA Simbu Lions were present.

Pok was praised for his support of K16,000 which had gone to the administration of the competition.

A 20-man team was selected to represent the competition from players of the 14 teams that took part.

Kopi said the squad would take part in the Ipatas and Agiru Cups early this year.

Ipatas Cup representative John Passingan and Hela Wigmen assistant coach Sova Milfred along with the Jiwaka League president Ezekiel Ben were present during the finals.

