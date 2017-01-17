Place air marshals on flights, police say

Reports by CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

ACTING Police Commissioner Raphael Haufolo has suggested that air marshals should be deployed on all Air Niugini international flights to contain unruly passengers intending to endanger the lives of other passengers.

Huafolo said that when expressing concern over the safety of passengers following a recent incident on an Air Niugini international flight from Port Moresby to Singapore.

Huafolo said the seriousness of the incident warranted the need for government agencies to come up with a plan to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

He said the appointment of air marshals was one option that should be considered.

“We have been hosting and will be hosting major international events so we must show that travellers’ safety is our priority,” Huafolo said.

Huafolo’s concern was in relation to a report by Lae businessman Mathew Minape who was on an Air Niugini Boeing 767 aircraft (flight PX 392) to Singapore on Jan 9.

Minape and another local managed to subdue a passenger who was acting in a suspicious manner.

He said he noticed that the passenger take out a life jacket, inflated it and wore it and was about to break open the exit emergency door 45 minutes before the plane landed at Changi International Airport in Singapore.

Minape claimed that with the help of another passenger, they grabbed the suspect and held him down.

Air Niugini general manager commercial Dominic Kaumu said the incident was not an attempted hijack.

He said it was just an unruly passenger.

He thanked the passengers who helped to subdue the passenger.

