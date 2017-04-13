Plan to address issues

A PRIMARY school in a settlement in Lae that has over 1,000 students presented its five-year infrastructure development plan to the Lae district authority on Tuesday.

The school’s infrastructure plan will be aligned with its three-year school learning improvement plan to address some of the many problems it has faced since its inception in 1981.

Gantom Primary School is located in the West Taraka settlements on the border of Lae and Huon Gulf districts of Morobe. This year it has enrolled 1,141 students from West and East Taraka, the Miles area and other nearby settlements.

The infrastructure development plan was compiled and prepared by the Goremec Project Management Design and Consultancy team which has captured major improvement that have been lacking in the school for many years.

Head teacher Magaret Tanialu said some of the major problems at the school were a lack of a proper water supply system, overcrowding in classrooms and no proper fencing.

She is hopeful that some of these issues could be solved in the coming years with the support of the Government and stakeholders.

Tanialu said although the school was located in a notorious part of the city the school’s relationship with the community was improving as many took ownership of the school.

Lae district education manager Kaumu Laga who received the plan on behalf of the DDA said the schools plan would be considered in the 2018 district budget.

Laga said schools should not be relying on TFF funds but manage parent support fees to cater for school infrastructures and development.

