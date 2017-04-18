Plan to guard children

PAPUA New Guinea’s first ever national child protection policy was launched by the Minister for Youth, Religion and Community Development, Delilah Gore in Kokopo, East New Britain, on Thursday.

Gore said during the launching that the policy would protect children from all forms of exploitation.

“The policy would be used to guide the development of child protection programmes through all levels of government.”

She said the policy was apart from the department’s achievements in passing other legislations such as the Lukautim Pikinini Act of 2015 and the National Lukautim Pikinini Policy in 2017.

“There will be provincial councils and national committees established to drive the implementation of the policies,” she said.

Gore also announced that the Community Development Department would also roll out training for child protection officers in provinces and districts.

“This is to build and strengthen the core statutory child protection system in the country, which is challenging but significantly necessary for the country,” she said.

She said the first training would be held in May for Southern Region, followed by New Guinea Islands, then Momase with the Highlands region to follow after the elections.

“The department in collaboration with international NGOs and other stakeholders has established a technical working group that will be meeting on a monthly basis to ensure effective coordination of resources to ensure children can be protected,” Gore said.

She said PNG was a signatory to the United Nations Convention on children’s rights and would provide a periodic report through the United Nations in the near future.

