Plan needed on violence

I AM deeply concerned that 75 per cent of home-based violence, sexual harassments and other violent acts against women and girls by men.

The other 25 per cent of violence of all sorts is caused to men by women.

The root cause of violence at home needs to be investigated by the relevant authorities to find solutions to these acts of violence.

Some women assist men to cause violence against other women and girls while others cause violence to their same sex. So are we going to blame men only or share the blame?

We need to come up with an appropriate strategy to reduce violence at homes, in our communities and at work places.

If men get the full blame for such violence then I don’t think any solutions will be reached.

Henry Koyahz

Boroko, NCD

