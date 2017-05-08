Plan to put more money into life skills training

DISCUSSIONS are underway to have the endowment fund of about K1 billion channelled to the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology, Minister Francis Marus says.

Marus said the endowment fund had been with the Department of Labour and Employment and now it’s under Treasury and it’s been diverted to all sectors.

He said a submission he had put now before the National Executive Council was for the endowment fund to be given to the department.

“Endowment fund to be channelled to higher education is best news for us, it equates to around almost K1 billion.

“Endowment fund is purposely to educate and train Papua New Guineans to be better citizens.

“We can convince government to give us soft loans so public universities can get soft loans to empower them and utilise your strength.

“Your strength is your asset.

“If you can get government to give soft loan under 2 per cent over 15 years, that will empower them to generate their on income so we don’t have to come to government to ask for assistance all the time.

“Those are things you can consider and document properly and get the government to see how we want the sector to go.

He said with better educated population this country will come out of everything and the 2050 vision will be achieved.

For the higher education sector, Technical Vocational Education Training is one of the best programmes it has a fast turnaround time.

“So its life skills training we put more money into training and get those that are not eager to get a degree we can train them in TVET and send them out to the roles and responsibilities” Marus said.

“For me, its about rubbing shoulders with all the educated elites and we get them to drive the idea of education up in the cabinet political level so that they empower all the educationist so they become fully discharge what they want to out there.

“It’s about representing the education sector up at the political level so whatever is needed must be channelled down so that it empowers then so we have to drive what education is all about.

“Education is complete when we add value at the higher education level and this government has funded into infrastructures.”

