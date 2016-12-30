Plane stoning suspect caught

By NICHOLAS SIREO

POLICE have arrested a man who allegedly stoned an aircraft which was lining up for take-off, damaging a propeller blade.

Bulolo police station commander Chief Inspector Leo Kaikas in Morobe confirmed that police had arrested the man at Wau and would take him to Bulolo to be charged.

The Spirit of Bulolo aircraft was bought last year by the Bulolo district administration to service rural areas inaccessible by road, operates under North Coast Aviation.

It was stoned at around 3pm on Wednesday as it was preparing for take-off at the Wau rural airstrip.

“The suspect was among a group of men under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

“But he allegedly committed the offence alone.

Kaikas told The National that the suspect, aged 21, allegedly threw a stone at the engine, damaging its propellers and putting in danger the lives of passengers on board.

The airline has suspended flights into the mining township of Wau.

The aircraft was flown back to Nadzab Airport.

The Spirit of Bulolo is a 10-seater Islander Britain Nomad aircraft.

It flies to rural area to transport passengers and cargo.

Bulolo MP Sam Basil urged the people in the Wau area to help police in their investigation of the matter.

