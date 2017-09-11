Planetshakers poorly organised

ORGANISERS must exercise due care and diligence when inviting or dealing with Christian rock bands.

Perhaps it would be helpful to get a few references from other credible people before deciding whether to bring groups like the Planetshakers again.

The Planetshakers’ concert faced trouble from the start.

Issues with security, transportation, and the funding of volunteers for crowd control and management created problems.

There were 500 inexperienced school students and they were hopelessly outnumbered and overpowered by 20,000 people.

There was only one police van with a handful of officers.

Shalom

Port Moresby

