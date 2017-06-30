Planned Apec building worries weather office

By PERO SIMINJI

THE planned Apec police security building which will stand next to the National Weather Office building near Jackson Airport in Port Moresby will affect weather observation, officials says.

National Weather Office director Sam Maiha and his assistant director Jimmy Gamoga told The National yesterday that the planned building would interfere with their ability to observe and forecast weather conditions in Papua New Guinea.

Maiha said weather forecasts and information were as important as security in preparation for Apec and if weather observation was affected by the new building, wrong information may be given out.

“People from around the world will come to the country,” he said.

“They must be updated with weather forecasts on a weekly basis, if not daily.

“We are asking proper authorities to have a look at the effects posed by the planned building.

“The weather observation sensor will likely be affected because the wind direction and pressure will be different if the building actually stands.

“They (security personnel) will also carry out an important duty just like us so if the airport management could provide alternatives and secure a location far from the office we are located in then it would put us all in a better position.

Gomoga said: “If the security personnel like police and defence are preparing for better security, then we are also preparing to do a good job in terms of providing weather information to our visitors who are coming.”

Like this: Like Loading...