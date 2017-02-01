Planned protest by association illegal, says Mann

By NAOMI WASE

THE planned protest by the University of PNG National Academic Staff Association is illegal, according to Acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

The association is planning to withdraw from teaching and assessing work in protest over an award of 7.5 percent increase for each of the year in 2015 and 2016. Speaking at a media conference yesterday, Mann said the issue was not an industrial matter.

”The 7.5 per cent salary increase was sanctioned by the Government in 2012 for all public servants across the country,” Mann said.

He said the university had already settled the pay-rise for 2012, 2013 and 2014 which was an increase of 22.5 per cent for academic and non-academic staff.

“The only remaining arrears for 2015 and 2016 is perhaps the only issue the association is concerned about,” Mann said.

He said the UPNG Council had authorised the management in 2013 to make the payment and the management included it in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 budgets. “However, the budget appropriation for these years have not been adequate to actually address the remaining arrears for 2015 and 2016 for the University staff,” Mann said.

He said the association did not inform the university administration of its intention to conduct stop-work meetings during working hours. Mann said the industrial registrar confirmed that the current action by the association was illegal and the university was seeking legal advice on the non-industrial matter.

“We are into the second-last half of the 2016 adjusted calendar and the university would not like to see any interruptions,” Mann said.

Like this: Like Loading...