Plans for annual fixture

A regular international rugby league fixture between Papua New Guinea and the US can develop into an annual event.

It could be a reciprocal arrangement that could develop into test status depending on how PNG Rugby Football League and USA Rugby League bring the idea to the International Rugby League Federation.

Vice-Minister for Sports Wesley Raminai, when welcoming the USA World Cup team to Port Moresby at a reception hosted by the US Embassy on Wednesday, said this Sunday’s game shouldn’t be the last time both countries should meet.

US Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray encouraged the USA team to enjoy the PNG experience.

She drew a loud applause from those in the room when she said, “there are two religion in this country -“Christianity and rugby league”.

Raminai told the Tomahawks: “On behalf of the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Peter O’Neill, I welcome you to our country for the World Cup match against Kumuls on Sunday.”

The reception was also attended by several state ministers, dignitaries from other state entities including various diplomatic missions.

“Regardless of what the result of the game will be, it will be a historically match because it will be the first time ever two teams from both countries will compete against each other in the sport of rugby league,” Raminai said.

“Your country is a global leader in many areasand we are privileged to be hosting your national rugby league team in our country.

“Only last year our country was given the honour of hosting the Fifa Under 20 Women’s World Cup and your women’s team obviously left our shores with fond memories of our country.”

