Plans for candidates’ forum, K20,000 to be approved

THE East New Britain election steering committee (PESC) will prioritise voter education to enable the public to confidently cast their votes.

Chairman Wilson Matava said the committee has planned candidate forums for the four districts of Rabaul, Kokopo, Gazelle and Pomio to give an opportunity to the 81 candidates to state their reasons for contesting.

The committee needs to approve K20,000 that is needed to effectively stage the forums.

The gatherings will be organised by the awareness steering committee, a subcommittee of the PESC responsible for awareness and information dissemination.

Matava said forums of this kind first started during the 2012 national election and were seen to be successful.

He said the level of maturity among voters and candidates has been reflected in quality leaders that have represented ENB in the last five years.

He said the awareness subcommittee was tasked to ensure continuity and consistency so the candidate forums were important.

Matava said during the forums, candidates will have the opportunity to present to voters their reason to contest, policies and platforms, and for voters to assess the candidates.

Some wards in East New Britain have taken it upon themselves to invite candidates through community service announcements on the local radio station to campaign in their areas.

