Plans to conduct antenatal clinic

THE Koki clinic in the National Capital District is planning to conduct well baby and antenatal clinics for pregnant mothers in its catchment area this year, according to clinic manager April Hannah Barthan.

She said World Health Organisation (WHO) would give the clinic a vaccine fridge and they would seek permission from National Capital District Health Services to do vaccination.

“We want to start working with NCD to start getting permission to do vaccination so that we can work on our child wellness and antenatal care.”

She said some of the HIV patients were also pregnant but did not get the antenatal visits they should be getting.

“We see a lot of children and we think that it would be really important. That’s our next couple months’ goal – getting permission and getting our vaccines and then training our staff so that they will be able to provide some quality care.”

She said they have done staff training and afternoon health class for interested members of the public and they planned to improve that this year.

“We might be expanding the clinic a bit more and if we do we would be doing a bit of TB services.

“Right now we have a problem seeing that Badili is closed.

She said the clinic operated under the Salvation Army and was funded by FHI360, however, FHI360 would pull out in 2018 and they hoped the clinic would be registered so its staff could be paid by the Government.

