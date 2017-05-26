Plans to improve fisheries sector underway

THE National Fisheries Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam to facilitate more cooperation on the fisheries sector.

The two countries will in particular deal with illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

NFA managing director John Kasu who signed the memorandum with Vietnam’s deputy minister for agriculture and rural development Vu Van Tam.

Kasu said it allowed them to work together on fishing, technology, fisheries investments, aquiculture, training and research.

“One of the important components was for us to combat and eliminate IUU fishing in both countries,” Kasu said.

“It’s a big step forward. It’s through this memorandum that we will carry out dialogue, cooperation and support. From next year onwards we will be implementing some of the arrangements under the MoU.

“Some of the discussions were on Apec – how we will work together leading up to Apec.”

