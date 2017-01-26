Plans to improve services

THE National Capital District Health Services will try to improve services in 2017, acting health adviser Doctor Jerry Tanumei says.

He said the NCDHS aims to improve urban clinics with services which currently were only available at the PMGH.

“This year, we are moving forward because the population is increasing and the Port Moresby General Hospital cannot handle everything,” he said.

“The labor ward, tuberculosis and outpatient at Port Moresby General Hospital are full so we are trying to push things out.”

Tanumei said despite funding being the only problem, the National Capital District Health Services would work towards achieving that goal.

