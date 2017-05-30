Plans underway to improve banking processes

BANKING time for customers is expected to be reduced considerably with the introduction of a new system to handle transactional processes in its branches.

Bank of South Pacific chief executive officer Robin Fleming said several initiatives had been undertaken by the bank to improve customer service efficiencies in its operations.

Fleming told The National that staff training was vital in this.

He noted an increase in banking services use such as internet banking from last year.

“We conduct a lot of training for customer service and we always get our staff to treat customers with the respect that they deserve,” Fleming said.

“There is also the issue of queue management. That is why we have done refurbishment in Port Moresby for Boroko and Waigani (branches) to make sure our premises are at a level that our customers deserve.

“The new banking system that we are in the process of purchasing will hopefully make the transactional process more efficient. So instead of taking five minutes or more to serve a customer, it will take about a minute.”

Fleming said Bank of South Pacific agreed with the Central Banks policy to reduce the number of cheque transactions.

“It noted an increase in direct electronic payments from last year,” he said.

“We are of the similar view and we aim to reduce the number of cheques.

“The number of direct electronic payments has increased probably by about 20 to 30 per cent over the past 12 months.

“We have internet banking for our corporate customers and more of them are signing up.”

