Plastic bags blamed as major pollution culprit

Plastic bags remain one of the main contributing factors to environmental pollution and biodiversity destruction, scores of people were told.

Speaking at the World Environment Day on Saturday, athlete Ryan Pini said everyone should be looking after the environment.

“There is a lot of things that we use like plastics which is fast and quick and easy to use, but unfortunately most of it gets thrown out so it’s only used once,” he said.

“There are ways we can all get involved to make sure that we use and recycle these things as best as we can.

“I have a two-year-old son so I want to make sure his future is looked after.”

Pini said people need to be constantly reminded to look after the environment.

“A lot of people might feel that it’s too big and they can’t really control what’s going on, there is too much rubbish, too much pollution and you can’t help,” he said.

“It takes even just one person doing one right thing every time, and that’s putting rubbish away.

“We can improve just by putting rubbish in the bins and not throwing it out the window.”

The general manager of Port Moresby Nature Park, Michelle McGeorge, said World Environment Day helped people reflect on the importance of the environment.

“If we don’t look after the environment we don’t exist,” she said.

“So I think it’s a really good day to stop and reflect on what we can do in our daily practices just to make the world a better place.

“We can do it in our little urban jungle just to help the environment.

“So that comes down to reducing water consumption, turning off your light switches, using energy light balls.”

More than 2500 people, including children, attended the event.

About 22 private and government organisations were involved.

