Players picked for Suburb of Origin

THE Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League has selected players for its maiden Suburb of Origin to be introduced for the first time this year since the establishment of the league nine years ago.

Game one of the three-game series is on June 17 at the Kone Tigers Oval but dates for the second and third games are not confirmed yet.

The league adopted Australia’s State of Origin concept and were using the method to conduct selections.

Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League chairman Bosky Koke said the platform was for the league to conduct selections for the Suburban representative side to the upcoming Southern Zone trials.

He said the series would become an annual event for the league.

“This will be a huge concept for our league and everyone is looking forward to it,” Koke said.

Koke said there was room for a major sponsor to come on board as they had not secured one yet.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop to witness the kick-off for game one.

City Blues: Ashley Ian, Mathew Siroi, Temai John, Kondie Tape, Jeromy Jerry, Allen Simbiri, Kingston Wawo, Max Fox, Charlie Manu, Willie Eliembo, Alois David, Kayson Kay, Kenny Max, Emmanuel Alex, Kongo Wai, Jerry Kevas , Moses Okopela, Stoney Ben, Nei Kajona, Alu Alumba Coach: Kevin Kepas.

Country Maroons: Benji Rau, Walter Mirupasi, Banaks Noipa, Arther Paul, Elizah Kutz, Heni Kepas, Nelson Kapi, David Nul, Anderson Konga Joe Timbi, Joel Paulus, Joshua Peke, Graham Tikili, Manu Kolkia, Junior Steven, Dickie Tepend, Ian Jimmy, Tony Fox, Joshua Nikintz, Smith Tondopa. Coach Tuksy Karu.

Like this: Like Loading...