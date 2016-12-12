Playing host to Fifa has set the bar very high

Congratulations and a big thanks to everyone in Port Moresby and those who travelled in from other parts of the country on every match day of the Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016.

You have done the country proud.

The shouts and support for all the teams were great.

The Mexican waves that went around the stadiums created an air of unity among the spectators and the teams.

It was wonderful.

The “most beautiful game” has won for the nation what others have longed for and struggled for a long time.

PNG is now better known around the world as a progressive developing nation and once of the fastest growing economies in the Asia Pacific region.

I thank O’Neill Government for giving this prestigious world tournament top priority.

The doubters and the critics have now been put in their rightful place.

The legacy left behind will go a long way to helping our young women.

Well done everyone.

PN

Waigani

