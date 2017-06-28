Plaza a legacy for generations

MORE than 400 people will be employed by the Star Mountain Plaza development project as the site workforce is expected to expand by 60 per cent in the next two months.

Mineral Resources Development Company managing director Augustine Mano said skills-based training programmes offered to those working on the site would benefit local tradesmen.

“The project is creating a legacy asset for future generations in terms of skills development and economic growth,” Mano said.

Like this: Like Loading...