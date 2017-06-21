Please apologise to the three candidates

A FULL page advertisement in the print media got me worried when many have been urging and encouraging all citizens and parties involved including our media to practice and promote a free fair National General Elections.

How can Post Courier and The National (dailies ) stoop so low to go ahead and advertise such intimidating and unprofessional campaign propaganda of PNC party advising voters to “say no to them”?

Such malicious advertisement can influence and intimidate voter’s decisions from exercising their free democratic rights and choice to vote for a candidate of their choice and whether or not to vote for or against candidates running under the banners of parties lead by these three respectable men.

Plainly speaking the advertisements should have rung the bell for anti-corruption agencies like TIPNG as well as the Electoral Commission who’s been vigilant on campaign process and the whole election process but so far all has been quiet for unknown reasons.

As a concern citizen, I kindly appeal to the two dailies to retract the advertisement and make a public apology to the three candidates with their faces on and on a full page, free of charge

Wanbel Niape

Boroko

