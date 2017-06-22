Please vote wisely and honestly

WE are at the end of the campaign period before we all queue up at the polling booths.

I have made up my mind who to vote for Moresby North West and NCD Regional seats.

There is always a question that never goes away and I want to share with all eligible voters.

Candidates go around campaigning and saying “if I win I will do this, do that” and I am sick of listening to all this rubbish. We have a real problem in this country and we expect candidates to address this burning issue but seem no one is talking about it.

Our decision now will be our tomorrow’s designation so please vote honestly and wisely.

Frexie Maneh

Like this: Like Loading...