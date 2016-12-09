Plugging PNG’s massive whitewash

By HENRY MORABANG

THE 2016 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup has come and gone. So what have we learnt from this major tournament, apart from the legacy programmes?

Undoubtedly, as a country, Papua New Guinea now knows the size of the gap that separates us (PNG) and the best soccer teams on the globe.

The international event was staged from November 13 to December 3.

Despite being invited to play as host country and having conceded a total of 22 goals in three heavy defeats in Group A, (Brazil 9-0), Sweden (6-0) and North Korea (7-1), this is a wake-up call for our football administrators at all levels. The office holders in these respective positions both at provincial and the national level are duty-bound to scrutinise

answer for the consequences on the affairs of football in the country.

Amid the deluge in the event, was the ray of sunshine in the shape of Nicolette Ageva’s equaliser against Korea DPR (eventual World Cup winners) after 16 minutes of their group match. Her joyous celebrations provided some of the tournament’s most enduring images.

“That was our objective in this match: to score a goal for ourselves and for the whole of Papua New Guinea,” said the 18-year old lass from Hanahan village on Buka Island in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

That particular goal rocked the stadium and the nation and will not be forgotten in a long time.

Papua New Guinea coach Lisa Cole said Papua New Guinea will go a long way in making use of the experience learnt from the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup. The American says there are issues that the PNG Football Association must get right to ensure that the women football legacy lives on, one of which includes concentrating on junior programs and competitions.

Every country, she said has to make a first step in a World Cup at some point in time to get the nerves out of the way.

“I’m very proud of these players. We didn’t give up any soft goals and that wasn’t happening nine months ago. They were hoping to do a little better than they did, so we will have to work on the confidence.” PNG’s participation in the world class games is an incredible moment for Papua New Guinea women’s football. In their first match of their group, the girls played against Brazil in front of a full house and enjoyed full support from Papua New Guinean supporters.

“The future is very bright if we make more of an investment. I keep telling them that they have made history, but now we need to continue.”

Chairperson of the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup 2016 Papua New Guinea Sonia Bien-Aiem says PNGFA can play major role in keeping this Under 20 team together to take on women’s football in the future.

“This way they can assist FIFA in the growth of football as well,” she said.

“We have invested a lot of money and I hope PNGFA keep them together and help them to expand and encourage them to play game of football.

You will never know and you will be surprise as they have a lot of driven potential,” she said.

Korea scores double 2016 has been a year to remember for North Korean football. With memories of Korea DPR’s triumph at the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup Jordan 2016 still fresh, the country tasted success once more at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016.

“It’s a feat that’s never been achieved before,” said the coach Hwang Yong-Bong after his side’s 3-1 defeat of France in the final. “I’m delighted with our victory, but we can’t stop here. We have to keep on working to win more titles.”

Boasting the most prolific attack in the tournament with 21 goals, Korea DPR were in a class of their own during the three-week World Cup tournament. Coupled with their enterprising, attack-minded approach and their tireless running, the Asians’ remarkable mental resolve allowed them to see off all their opponents. That durability was in evidence when Spain and USA took them to extra time in the quarterfinals and semi-finals respectively, and when France opened the scoring in the final.

That early goal gave the French hope of lifting the trophy themselves, until, that is, the North Korean steamroller cranked into gear, preventing Les Bleuettes from replicating their victory over the same opponents at the U-17 world finals in Azerbaijan four years ago, a game in which several players from both sides featured.

“There was no fuel left in the tank,” lamented France coach Gilles Eyquem at the end of what was a punishing campaign for his charges.

After earning two draws and a win to advance from Group C, the French held off Germany in the last eight before grinding out an extra-time win over Japan in the semis.

“The positive thing is that we’ve come up against some very good sides,” added Eyquem.

“It’s been a valuable experience for these players, who I hope will go on to have success with the senior team.”

On the basis of their displays at Papua New Guinea 2016, there is no doubt that the likes of Delphine and Estelle Cascarino, Mylene Chavas, Hawa Cissoko and Grace Geyoro all look to have promising careers ahead of them with Les Bleues.”

Consolation for Japan, dejection for Germany and USA Third and fourth respectively, Japan and USA had very different campaigns. Aside from the narrow defeat to Spain in the group phase, the young Nadeshikos were in irrepressible form all the way through to the semis, where the French defence neutralised their delightful interplay.

The second-highest scoring team in the competition with 16 goals,

Asako Takakura’s side provided another compelling and aesthetically pleasing demonstration of what Japanese football has to offer on the global stage. With Yuka Momiki, Mami Ueno and Hina Sugita emerging fast, Takakura, who also coaches Japan’s senior side, knows she has a new generation of players she can count on at full international level.

Three-time winners of the competition, USA have fewer reasons to be pleased with their performance in Papua New Guinea. After making the hard work of qualifying from Group C, the Stars and Stripes needed a late comeback to see off Mexico in the last eight before succumbing to Korea DPR in the semis.

On an individual level, Mallory Pugh showcased her world-class talent in guiding her team through some tough moments.

Unfulfilled promise Among the other teams to reach the knockout phase, Mexico impressed at times, not least in the shape of the pacy Maria Sanchez and the physically imposing Kiana Palacios in attack. As for Spain, they can take heart from giving the North Koreans the sternest of tests in the quarter-finals and from their groupphase win over bogey team Japan.

Reigning champions Germany were flawless in topping Group D with maximum points, only to be eliminated by France in the last eight, the same stage at which Brazil fell, with the South Americans’ individual brilliance proving insufficient against Japan’s all-round excellence.

Disappointment for Africa The biggest surprise of the first round was undoubtedly Nigeria’s exit. Runners-up at Canada 2014, the Super Falconets ultimately paid for the humiliating reverse they suffered at the hands of Japan in their opening game, with their two subsequent wins not enough to take them through. Ghana also packed their bags early after a defeat and two draws in Group C.

Participating nations Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Spain, Sweden, USA, Venezuela Ranking

1. Korea DPR

2. France

3. Japan

4. USA

Number of goals 113 (an average of 3.53 per game) Top scorers adidas Golden Boot: Mami Ueno (JPN) (5 goals, 2 assists) adidas Silver Boot: Gabi Nunes (BRA) (5 goals, 1 assist) adidas Bronze Boot: Stina Blackstenius (SWE) (5 goals, 0 assists) Awards Adidas Golden Ball: Hina Sugita (JPN) Adidas Silver Ball: Kim So-Hyang (PRK) Adidas Bronze Ball: Delphine Cascarino (FRA) Adidas Golden Glove: Mylene Chavas Fifa Fair Play trophy: Japan Number of spectators: 159,099 (an average of 4,972 per game)

