PM, Abbott hold talks

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill held informal but wide-ranging discussions with his former Australian counterpart Tony Abbott in Port Moresby yesterday.

O’Neill said Abbott was visiting Port Moresby and they took the opportunity to discuss issues such as the achievements by both governments, national development, Pacific affairs and sports.

“I have always had a very warm relationship with Tony Abbott, as I have with all Australian prime ministers who have served over the past five years during my time in office,” he said.

“Papua New Guinea always appreciates the development support we receive from Australia.

“And during his time as prime minister, this relationship grew.

“Tony also has a strong interest in Pacific affairs and there were a number of challenging issues that we dealt with together while he was in office.

“The current global economic conditions we face are challenging, with lower commodity prices placing a great deal of pressure on our economy as it is in Australia.

“But despite these pressures, I was able to advise Tony that Papua New Guinea is pulling through these challenges without being forced to cut core policy priorities such as fee education and healthcare.

“We also discussed sport, as we all know, Tony is an avid fan and competitor.

“I said again that I would like his support, as an Australian member of parliament, in our areas such as our desire to have a team in the National Rugby League and one day host the Commonwealth Games.”

