PM appreciates New Zealand’s ongoing support

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has expressed appreciation for New Zealand’s ongoing support, including the provision of independent observers for the upcoming elections and expertise for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit preparation.

Speaking while welcoming new New Zealand High Commissioner to PNG Sue Mackwell, O’Neill said: “I express my expectation that our two countries will continue to build stronger relations.

“As high commissioner, she has arrived in PNG at an exciting time in our history as we elect the next Parliament and host major events such as the Rugby League World Cup and Apec.

“PNG will vote in the coming months and the presence of international observers is always appreciated to ensure independent verification of transparency.

“New Zealand will have three former ministers of state participating as observers and we look forward to them arriving in PNG.”

O’Neill said New Zealand was playing an important role in the areas of Apec security and protocol preparations, which is one of the important elements in hosting the Apec summit.”

