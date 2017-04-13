PM calls for stability to develop PNG

By ELIAS LARI

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has called for stability in government to ensure that the country progressed for the benefit of Papua New Guineans.

O’Neill who was in Baiyer, Western Highlands, on Tuesday to officially open the Mul-Baiyer district development authority office complex, said stability would make a difference.

He said there was too much politics and lies which was destroying the nation and that was why leaders were making a lot of noise.

O’Neill said that so far his government has done a lot for the country and would continue to do so.

“Are we expecting a saint to win this election to make changes overnight?”

O’Neill said that some leaders especially parliamentarians were trying to bring a bad name to the Government.

He said that no one could control world commodity prices but some people are too smart to make comments.

“The prices of oil, coffee, minerals and resources have dropped that is why we are facing problems with the economy,” he said.

“We are still waiting for the economy to grow that is where you will see changes taking place in the country.”

O’Neill said that people were suffering because of lies created by leaders.

“This country is packed with lies and jealousy which is the only factor that is destroying the good name of the Government,” he said.

“We need stability in government and leaders need to cooperate and make sure changes are taking place.”

He said that so far his government has delivered infrastructure, free education, free health and other major developments.

“People are seeing changes, no government did it in the past and this will continue after the elections.”

