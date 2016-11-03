PM: Chief will be recognised

DUE recognition will be given to Papua New Guinea’s founding father, Sir Michael Somare, Parliament has been told.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said Parliament and the country recognised the huge contributions by Sir Michael and others like Sir Pita Lus and that “none of us can fill their shoes”.

He said although there was no policy in place, the Government would ensure due recognition was given to them.

O’Neill was responding to Sinasina-Yongomugl Kerenga Kua who had asked if any special recognition would be granted to the East Sepik in view of Sir Michael’s retirement from active politics.

“Many have also gone before unrecognised but they are recognised by their communities,” he said.

“There is no policy to establish in what sort of recognition we should accord to these leaders who have made a huge contribution to this nation.

“I know for Sir Pita Lus, the Government has made some level of financial compensation to reward his contribution to the nation.

“I have received a proposal from the East Sepik Government and the people of East Sepik.

“I passed that onto our officials to look at contribution of our founding father and former prime minister.

“Pasin kastom bai yumi mekim (We will fulfill our traditional obligation).

“We will do everything to make possible he (Sir Michael) gets the recognition he deserves.”

