PM congratulates Marape on re-election

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has described Tari-Pori MP James Marape as a dedicated, committed representative of the district, and an outstanding finance minister.

Marape is the first MP to be declared in the 2017 general election.

“I congratulate the member for Tari-Pori on his re-election by the people of his district to once again serve as their member of parliament,” O’Neill said.

“James Marape has been a dedicated and committed representative for the people of his district, and an outstanding finance minister for the nation.

“As the member for Tari-Pori, he has delivered services and infrastructure for his people and changed their lives for the better.

“His district has used its DSIP (district services improvement programme) funds very wisely, and has boosted education, expanded healthcare delivery and improved infrastructure in Tari-Pori.

“As the minister for Finance, James Marape has been an essential part of the team that has managed the economy through a very challenging period for the global economy.

“During this time we have seen Government revenue suffer as resources prices fell.

“But our Government continued to deliver core services and build infrastructure.”

