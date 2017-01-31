PM: Dismiss unruly officers

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says directives have been issued to all government employees who misbehave that they will be dismissed.

These included the disciplined forces – police, army and Correctional Services.

O’Neill was responding to Chuave MP Wera Mori in parliament on the outcome of cases that involved misbehaving soldiers.

“This is not the first time we see soldiers attacking civilians and policemen,” he said.

“Why is it that the hierarchy of the PNG Defence Force has not taken action against such unruly behaving soldiers,” Mori said.

O’Neill said he would ask Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok, who was not in parliament on Friday, to provide a detailed statement on cases Mori was referring to.

“I have given directives also to the three disciplined forces that incidents as such will carry one strike and you are out,” O’Neill said.

“Once you are found guilty of unprovoked assault and misbehavior, you don’t deserve to be in the force – whether it be military, police or Correctional Services.

“If they are caught misbehaving and causing problems.

“And if they are found guilty, they will be dismissed.

“If they are not dismissed, the hierarchy will be held accountable.”

