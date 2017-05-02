PM dismisses allegations of economic stuff-up

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has rubbished claims that the country is being mismanaged or has a debt problem.

“We have maintained an exceptional level of stability in our economy,” O’Neill told party members in Port Moresby yesterday.

“When other economies have gone into recession, when they have not been able to deliver services, we have been able to deliver.

“Our economy has continued to grow despite the low global prices, despite the fall in revenue for our Government, despite the long drought that stopped some of our exporting companies like Ok Tedi from exporting gold and copper which bring in large revenues for our country.

O’Neill said the only thing affecting the economy was the lack of confidence by Papua New Guineans in themselves.

“We’ve had a healthy level of growth, we’ve had high employment rate, we’ve had stable inflation, we’ve had stability in our exchange rates, we’ve had stability in our interest rates and we have sufficient reserves to cover some of the imports,” he said.

O’Neill said despite all these, “our friends are saying that we borrow too much money and we are not managing the economy”.

“There is no country in the world that does not borrow money,” he said.

“If you want to build a society and build the infrastructure, to meet the demands of a growing population, when you do not have the revenue, you must borrow the money to deliver.”

