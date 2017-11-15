PM doesn’t decide his salary conditions, says official

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill does not set his salary conditions, according to his Chief of Staff Edward Mike Jondi.

Jondi was responding to a report published in The National yesterday outlining the salary levels of Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament, with the prime minister right at the top. The published report was based on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Determinations of 2015.

Jondi said the SRC which set the salaries was a bipartisan committee of which the Opposition Leader was a member.

“PM O’Neill does not set his salary conditions,” Jondi said. “The pay for a MP is not only for him/her but is shared with the communities for funeral, school fees, medical and so on, which is expected as part of the leader’s responsibility.”

Jondi said the information taken from Salaries and Remunerations Commission Determinations of 2015 for Elected Leaders was published for public consumption.

He suggested that the newspaper should have obtained a comment from the PM’s office for balance.

Like this: Like Loading...