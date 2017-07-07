PM and EC defending their failure no surprise

IT is not surprising to see the both the PM and the Electoral Commissioner defend their failure to adhere to the rule of law in yesterday’s front page.

Firstly, the PM has never admitted to being wrong before and I don’t see any reason why he will back down to such a legitimate claim by lawyer Daniel Tulapi, who highlighted on July 5, that voting on Sunday is illegal.

Tulapi clearly described the organic law supporting his claim and also got a second opinion from one of the senior academics (Dr Henry Okole) who reviewed that particular law.

However in yesterday’s front page (July 6) the PM and the Electoral Commissioner go on to defend their failure by stating that, and I quote from Gamato, “anyone challenging the legality of conducting polling there last Sunday – contravening of the organic law on National and Local-Level Government Election – was free to do so later through the courts of returns”.

The most disheartening point here is allowing this to go and dealing with it later.

This mentality is an epidemic that sets our country apart from other developed corrupt-free nations.

But its ok, we’ll deal with it later.

Gabriel

UPNG_Audit

Like this: Like Loading...