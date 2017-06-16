PM explains budget

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill wants people to be clear on how the national budget is distributed each year and not be misled by candidates.

Speaking before a large crowd in Popondetta, Northern province, with PNC candidates Delilah Gore (Sohe open), David Arore (regional) and Sheldon Deilala (Ijivitari open), O’Neill called for honesty in the Opposition.

“Election is a time to stand up and tell the people what you would deliver for our country,” O’Neill said.

“The budget allocation is straight forward and people need to understand the facts.

“This year our budget is K13 billion.

“From this, K5 billion funds the public service machinery, K3 billion is spent on education, K2 billion on delivering free healthcare and K1.5 billion on PSIPs and DSIPs (provincial, district funds).”

“These are our main expenditure areas and they are delivering unprecedented changes to our communities. A further half a billion kina is spent on our police, our courts and judiciary, and K1 billion is spent on infrastructure.

“The facts in our budget are easy to understand and our budget does not have hidden details like governments in the past.

“When the Opposition makes grand promises, you should ask them what they are going to cut. They may cut free school fees, stop free healthcare and stop direct payments to the districts and provinces.

“That is not what Papua New Guineans want. We have all worked hard for this country to have these vital services taken away from our people.”

The prime minister said there were candidates who were desperate to run in elections, they had forgotten that they needed policies for the people.

“Our PNC candidates have clear policies, we have detailed these time and time again, and we have delivered on our promises,” O’Neill said.

