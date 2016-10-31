PM: Govt against prostitution

By GYNNIE KERO

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says prostitution will not be legalised in the country.

He told Parliament that although the world’s oldest profession was practised in PNG, “we (as a Christian country) do not condone this kind of practice happening”.

“There are other means in which we (Government) can protect some of these people who are engaged in this industry. There is no need for us to legalise prostitution in the country,” he said.

“If we are talking about the safety of individuals, we have got enough laws under the criminal code and other laws that can protect issues like assault and abuse of individuals.

“We do not need to have a specific law to legalise prostitution in the country.”

O’Neill was responding to a question from Usino Bundi MP Anton Yagama on the Government’s position regarding a proposed bill to protect sex workers in the country.

“I understand one of the reasons, people who are involved in the industry are being targeted as suggested by the bill for carrying condoms,” O’Neill said.

“I don’t believe that is true. A lot of people carry condoms because it promotes safe sex in our society. Average citizens all around the world engage in safe sex and carry condoms.”

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference Fr Victor Roche said it was good to see O’Neill take a stand not to support prostitution as PNG was a Christian country

“It is not healthy for people to engage in prostitution. If people want to make money, there are so many good and right ways to make money but not to sell their bodies,” he said.

