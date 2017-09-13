PM hails Pomio for using export levy on infrastructure

By Elizabeth Vuvu

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has commended the Pomio district development authority for utilising its Log Export Development Levy (LEDL) to develop vital infrastructure in the district.

Speaking during the official opening of the K5 million Pomio district office complex at Palmalmal in Pomio yesterday, he said the high quality building constructed by RH Group of Companies was a testimony of this.

“Many times the export levy is kept at Waigani and misused and now the government has decided to send it to the districts as it rightfully belongs to the people through their DDAs,” O’Neill said.

He said this was his second time to visit Pomio and he had seen a lot of changes and development in roads, schools and the district office that would strengthen service delivery to the people.

“I am happy to see that a lot of funding is going to the districts through the DDAs and not parked at Waigani and changes are being realised,” he said.

O’Neill said the new office building would strengthen a lot of government policies, including free healthcare, free education and roads. The prime minister said the government should ensure working conditions for public servants were improved to enable them to deliver services, but they should be committed.

He announced the official appointment of provincial administrator Wilson Matava, who was acting in the position over the past four years.

O’Neill said Matava, with vast experience, would provide leadership so that ENB got the services it deserved.

O’Neill presented a K2 million cheque to Public Service Minister and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore for development.

