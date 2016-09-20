PM helps volcano victims

THE Prime Minister has delivered on his promise to assist the people of Torokina in Bougainville who were affected by a minor volcanic ash fall from Mt Bagana.

Bougainville disaster coordinator Franklyn Lacey said the PM through the National Disaster Centre delivered K150,000 to the Autonomous Bougainville Government’s disaster offie two weeks ago.

This was after the PM said that he would help the people.

“We are very grateful for the PM’s assistance. This would now give us every reason to move with our plans because we were faced with financial constraints since the start of activities at Mt Bagana,” he said.

“We have already purchased 800 bales of 10kg rice for the relief effort. People only need food as their water sources were improving.”

He said rice should keep the people going for the next six months until their food gardens and water sources have recovered. More than 2000 people were reportly affected..

Lacey said they would be helped by PNG Red Cross and International Organisation for Migration to provide tarpaulins and aqua tabs for water treatment.

