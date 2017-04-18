PM highlights need for increased agriculture production

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has highlighted the need for increased agriculture production so that Papua New Guineans can have better quality food at lower prices.

He made the comments while visiting Lagaip-Porgera in Enga on Good Friday and launching the Enga Agriculture Industrial Complex.

Speaking to thousands of people who came to the district, O’Neill said the Government would continue to work with provinces and districts to improve education, and highlighted the dedication of Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas. “The goal of our Government is to keep promoting agriculture in our country so that we can grow our own produce and feed more of our people with home-grown food,” the prime minister said.

“We will keep training our farmers, we will keep bringing investors with better food technology and we will grow more food in Papua New Guinea.

“Improving agriculture is not about one tribe or one province, it is about growing more food for the whole of Papua New Guinea.

“We must grow food so our people can be strong.”

