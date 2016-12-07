PM lauds pioneer Gr 10s

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, has congratulated the pioneer graduating class of Grade 10 students at the newly-established Kuare High School in Southern Highlands.

Kuare is isolated and located between Ialibu-Pangia and Kagua-Erave districts.

O’Neill said extending education services to all parts of the country was the goal of the Government.

“Education is a vitally important tool for our national progress and the future of country,” O’Neill said.

“And education must be available right around Papua New Guinea.

“I am proud of our children who are going to school after many did not have the opportunity in the past and now they must continue onto the next level of their education.

“I congratulate our young men and women who were pioneer Grade 10 students graduating now.

“Life is not easy in the world outside and it will be challenging after you leave school.

“Education will give you a better future so you can meet those challenges in the years to come.

“In the past we did not have many schools like Kuare High School and we had to walk great distances to go to high school.

“We used to carry bags of sweet potato all the way from Kuare and Kagua to go to Ialibu and Mendi high schools, but you now have a school right near your homes and I urge you all to study hard.”

He appealed to the people of Kuare to take care of the school.

“We must look after the school like it is your own child, and make sure it is properly maintained and kept in good order,” he said.

“I am pleased that you all have gathered here today on this very important occasion to witness your children’s achievements and the first Grade 10 graduation.

“We will continue to grow the school and I am pleased to announce funding of K200,000 to build new classrooms and a science laboratory from our Ialibu-Pangia district services improvement programme funds.

“We have limited financing in the country right now, but will still undertake projects through our DSIP funds and other means.”

O’Neill presented certificates of achievement to 90 students who became the pioneer graduates of the school and presented prizes for academic achievements in different subjects.

He told students to study hard to earn good grades in high and secondary schools as they have a golden opportunity to go to the Western Pacific University that is being built in the Southern Highlands.

