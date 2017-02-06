PM to meet with government agencies

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says he will respond to the detailed questions surrounding the controversial piece of land in Central after meeting with all government agencies this week.

O’Neill said this in parliament last Friday when taking questions from Kavieng MP Ben Micah on behalf of Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok on the acquisition of land at Manumanu for the PNG Defence Force.

Micah asked:

Can you confirm or deny that the Secretary of Defence is the biological brother of your (Pok) wife?

Can you confirm or deny a request for criminal investigation against the Secretary for Defence for abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds has been sent to the commissioner of policy by staff of the department of defence?

Can you confirm or deny that the Secretary for Defence has terminated nine senior staff for revealing questionable conduct by the secretary?

Can you confirm or deny between 2014 and 2016 the Department of Defence acquired the following portions of land at Manumanu for the purpose of relocating defence establishments, especially Murray Barracks headquarters?

Portion 422, about 138.45 ha, valued at K 7.2 million owned by Flystone Amusement Ltd and,

Portion 423, about 309.30 ha valued at K9.2 million owned by Kosi investment Ltd?

Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) records confirm that these two companies are owned by the chairman of the Central Supply and Tenders Board (CSTB) and his wife.

Can you confirm or deny that the Department of Defence acquired these two portions for land from companies owned by the chairman of CSTB and his wife?

Can you confirm or deny that you never established the inter-government agencies working committee that would implement the NEC decision to relocate Murray Barracks and the naval base?

Can you confirm or deny that your brother in-law, the Secretary for Defence, acted against the advice of the department and illegally transferred K9.3 million that was budgeted from the defence rebuild vote to the relocation trust account and K7.2 million from Apec security budget allocation?

Can you confirm or deny that a total of K16.5 million was paid between 2015 and 2016 to tow companies owned by the chairman of CSTB and his wife

Can you confirm that another portion of land at Seven Mile was acquired by a company known as Kitoro 64 for K16 million?

Can you confirm or deny that no title has been transferred to the Department of Defence in consideration of these transaction?

Can you confirm that as your duty to implement the NEC decision to relocate the Lancron Naval Base and the Murray Barracks defence headquarters that you have influenced two state agencies, namely the Department of Defence and Kumul Consolidation Holdings Ltd to spend to the tune of more than K80 million on land acquisitions?

O’Neill said: “I have scheduled a public press conference on Monday where I’m getting all agencies to give me a detailed report before I make a public announcement on what actions the Government will take.”

Like this: Like Loading...