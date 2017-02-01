PM: National Disaster Office manages provincial offices

A NATIONAL Disaster Office within the Provincial Affairs Department manages all provincial disaster offices, Parliament was told yesterday.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said this in response to Northern Governor Gary Juffa’s query.

“For the last two years, the government for the first time has been putting money into the national disaster as a separate budget item for itself. There is now funding available directly for many of the disasters occurring throughout the country.”

He said in many cases the cost involved in natural disasters exceeded the amount budgeted by the government.

“That is why the funding for most natural disasters is slow to go through to the affected areas,” O’Neill said.

