PM: No links to Treid

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has denied an allegation by the Opposition that the People’s National Congress Party is linked to the awarding of the printing of 10 million ballot papers to an Indonesian company.

Parliament was told yesterday that the Treid Pacific Printing had won the contract to print the ballot papers which would have eight special security features.

But the company subcontracted the printing to the Pura Group in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia.

Opposition Leader Don Polye accused the ruling PNC party of having something to do with the awarding of the contract which cost the Electoral Commission K6.6 million.

But O’Neill told Parliament yesterday that none of the party’s MPs were business associates with Treid Pacific.

“I had a caucus meeting with my party MPs and asked them if they were associates with Treid print company and they all said ‘no’,” O’Neill said. He said the company had off-loaded the printing job to Pura Group because it was cheaper to print in Indonesia.

“In terms of printing of the ballot papers, I’m not aware whether Treid Pacific Printing company is an agent company in PNG for the Indonesian company,” O’Neill said.

“As I said on Tuesday, the contract did not come to the Cabinet.

“It was not advertised by the agencies of the Government.

“It was done by the Electoral commissioner. The bidding process, I don’t have knowledge of.

“But from reports I am getting, the printing has been done in Indonesia.

“Because of security measures, some of the printing requirements to print in the ballot papers cannot be done by the Government Printers.

“Secondly, the pricing. The quote that the Electoral commissioner received is over K20 million.

“To print in Indonesia with the security features is K6.6 million.”

Like this: Like Loading...