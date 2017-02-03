PM: Not aware of refugee’s move to Fiji

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says he does not know of an Iranian refugee who has moved from Papua New Guinea to Fiji.

He said this in response to a question from Northern Governor Gary Juffa yesterday.

“Are you aware that a 21-year-old Iranian refugee made his way from the Manus asylum centre to Fiji, and he is now there seeking asylum again,” he said to O’Neill.

“If so, what actions have been taken to conduct an investigation and highlight the security breaches in this instance, what type of passport he used, how did he acquire this passport?

“What is being undertaken now as an investigation to ensure that such things don’t happen again to ensure that important security documents are not acquired and used by criminals.”

O’Neill, in response, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not even aware of him seeking PNG passport, but I will get the (Foreign Affairs and Immigration) minister to investigate and report to you directly, and Parliament at the next opportune time.”

