PM opens tourist facility in Mendi

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill on Tuesday opened a new tourist facility in Mendi town which is seen as a boost to the hospitality industry in the province.

The K2.8 million Giluwe EcoTours Mangani Bungalow is a first of its kind to be built in the highlands region.

O’Neill commended local businessman Berry Mini for investing in the province and “lifting the image of Mendi town.”

He said that engaging in a business activity was a very challenging task which needed good management to stay in business.

He said many new businesses were coming up in the province and getting lots of money from the Government.

“The problem with them is they never completed their projects and left them incomplete,” O’Neill said.

He said he was in business for 30 years before becoming a politician and knew exactly what it was like.

O’Neill said business owners would be facing many challenges and they needed to make hard decisions sometime to stay in business.

