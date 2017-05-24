PM, please borrow for islanders’ resettlement

ANOTHER eruption again and we still in the care centres, lives are lost, famine strikes, population increases, health and other government services never concern our everyday living in who cares Care Centres.

Since 2004 up until this year, we’ve heard enough of restoration, resettlement, relocation or what to what.

Our concern is please Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, could you please borrow for our resettlement, like you used to borrow for infrastructure?

Frustrated Manam Islander

Like this: Like Loading...