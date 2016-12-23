PM praises churches

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has acknowledged the work of churches in the country in his Christmas message to the nation.

He said churches remained strong and continued to play a vital role in the lives of the people.

“For many, the churches have been the providers of education for children, delivered healthcare and facilitated wide-ranging community support services,” he said in a statement.

“When we formed the Government, we knew that churches were delivering this work on their own, we needed a real partnership between the churches and the Government to help our people.

“I am proud that we are providing direct funding support to churches for education, healthcare and in other areas.”He said Christmas was an important time “when we can put aside our differences and share in the goodwill of our communities”.

“Ours is a Christian nation, built on Christian values and governed through care and compassion for our fellow men, women and children,” he said.

“We have worked together, one nation under God, to build a stronger Papua New Guinea.”

He urged everyone to celebrate responsibly. “Do not drink too much, do not argue, do not drink and drive,” he said.

“Now is the time to feel the joy of the festive season, especially for our children and older members of our communities. Let us celebrate together in peace. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas.”

