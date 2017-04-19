PM praises govt, church partnership

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has applauded the churches for their partnership with the Government in delivering basic services such as education and health.

He opened the National United Foursquare Church women’s convention in Port Moresby attended church members from around the country.

O’Neill told the women at the Sir John Guise indoor stadium that the undying efforts of mothers to ensure a strong family would be seen in the communities.

“Our women, especially our mothers, are largely responsible for taking care of our finances wisely, they take care of our children with love and care,” he said.

“They take care of our household with effectiveness, and they deserve to be held in the highest regard and respect.”

He said the Government’s partnership with the churches had overcome challenges in the delivery of services to the rural and remote communities.

