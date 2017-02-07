PM proposes suspensions

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has recommended the suspension of six heads of departments and agencies involved in the Manumanu land deal.

O’Neill said the National Executive Council would decide today whether to suspend Defence Secretary Vali Asi, Lands and Physical Planning Secretary Luther Sipison, Valuer-General Gabriel Michael, Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) managing director Garry Hersey, Central Supply and Tenders Board chairman Philip Eludeme and Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited chief executive officer Joe Wemin pending the outcome of the commission of inquiry.

He also said senior officials may be sourced from other departments to take charge of their posts pending the outcomes of the inquiry. “I am certain that they will assist with investigations by the commission of inquiry, the Police Fraud Squad and the Ombudsman Commission,” O’Neill said yesterday.

“The commission of inquiry will be led by a retired judge to investigate all aspects of this purchase covering all of this land.

“This investigation will include the conduct of senior officials at the Defence Department, the Lands and Physical Planning Department, Kumul Consolidated Holdings, the Office of the Valuer-General, the Office of the State Solicitor, the Department of Treasury and Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited.

“These investigations will also include the private sector, people who owned those portions of land and anybody else who was involved in the sale of this particular land.”

O’Neill had earlier instructed for funds in a bank account to be frozen after being notified of a deal by KCH to purchase land at Manumanu for K46 million for the Defence Force.

“We are seeking legal advice and how we can trace some of the funds that we have already stopped being transferred from one bank to the other to protect public interest,” he said.

“We have to do it in a legally accepted manner.

“Cabinet will look into it and the direction is that many of these assets will be frozen to safeguard public money being paid out unnecessarily.

“I will have to table the report on the floor of Parliament.”

