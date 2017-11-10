PM, public service minister challenged

OUR good prime minister should be weary of some of his ministers who spread lies to influence National Executive Council decisions.

It should be the job of NEC Secretariat to call reliable sources in order for NEC to take a well informed decision.

The revelation by East Sepik Governor Governor Allan Bird on the rejection of his provincial executive council nominee for provincial administrator leaves a lot to be desired.

How can NEC, comprising of learned leaders in their own rights, let one or two ministers run rings around them and insult their intelligence. The same bunch of ministers can’t have it their way all the time.

Enough is enough.

It’s time the prime minister and public service minister put their feet down and stop all those nonsense.

Galaxy Spencer

Concerned Citizen

NCD

