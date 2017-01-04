PM: Sack bad officers

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has directed the heads of three disciplined services to boot out unruly officers and replace them with committed young people.

Following another confrontation last weekend in Port Moresby between soldiers and police officers, O’Neill directed the police commissioner, defence force commander and correctional services commissioner to immediately enforce the “one-strike-and-you-are-out policy” for unacceptable behaviour.

“The public expects better from our service personnel and there are many young committed men and women who want to join the forces,” he said.

“If you do not want serve your nation with pride you can leave the forces. If you do not serve your uniform with honour, you have no right to wear it.”

O’Neill said he was disturbed by the incident involving a handful of individuals who disgraced their service with unruly behaviour.

Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi was present at Boroko on Saturday night when a group of soldiers attacked officers on duty.

He called on the military to appropriately deal with the soldiers involved. O’Neill said he expected the commanders to take firm action.

“The report I have on the incident at Boroko over the weekend is very concerning,” he said.

“It is now up to the commanders to finalise their investigation and take very firm action against any individual who has broken the law and violated their service’s codes of conduct.”

O’Neill said the Government had invested significant resources into restoring the disciplined forces through training programmes and rebuilding service housing.

“There is increasing public confidence in our police, defence and correctional services and we will not see this tarnished by a selfish few,” he said.

“There are still some individuals who are living in the past, who had thrived on the dysfunction in the disciplined services over the past decades.

“Times are changing and these ways of the past are being eradicated from our disciplined services.”

He urged young men and women to consider joining one of the three disciplined services.

“We are continuing to recruit more people into the police force, defence force and correctional services.

“I urge young Papua New Guineans to consider career opportunities with our disciplined services, to serve the nation and to gain skills that will serve them a lifetime.”

Like this: Like Loading...