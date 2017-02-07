PM sets inquiry

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has announced a commission of inquiry into the sale and purchase of portions of land at Manumanu in Central at a total cost K78.4 million for the relocation of two army barracks and a naval base.

He said the matter was of public interest and decided to establish the inquiry to examine the allegations levelled against senior ministers and senior members of departments by the Opposition.

Kavieng MP Ben Micah said in Parliament last week that the cost of the transactions was K78.4 million.

“I have also referred this matter to the police commissioner for the Fraud Squad to carry out its own investigation and also to the Ombudsman Commission for and leadership code breaches for their own investigations as well,” O’Neill told a media conference yesterday. “The National Executive Council (NEC) did not have any visibility or gave any specific approval for the purchase of land by these two agencies of Government.

“NEC had given approval for the intergovernmental agencies to work together for the long-term relocation of the naval base and for the relocation of Murray Barracks and Taurama Barracks.

“But at no time had NEC given any approval that is required for transactions above K10 million which has to come through Cabinet for approval, this did not happen.

“These transfers required intergovernmental agencies to facilitate and to facilitate the Government’s decision to relocate the army barracks and naval base.

“It appears that Government agencies have taken it upon themselves, without proper checks and balances, to undertake land acquisition arrangements.

“That is why the Commission of Inquiry must deal with these issues and the manner in which these decisions were carried out.

“A significant focus of investigations will be on the sale and purchase of portion 406 in Manumanu at a cost of K46 million by Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) and also the purchase of portions 422 for K7.2 million and 423 for K9.2 million by Department of Defence.

“The Defence Department also acquired portion 698 behind ATS (Airport Transport Squadron) at a cost of K15.4 million from Kitoro Number 64 Limited.

“I have also noted the funding for portion 406 was derived from MVIL (Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited).”

